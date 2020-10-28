Parliamentary panel on Data Protection Bill asks representatives of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Uber, Ola and Truecaller to appear before it.

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles for a fuel pump issue that prompted an earlier recall in January.In total, Toyota has now recalled 3.34 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles produced between J...
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning to take on much more debt than initially planned next year to finance new coronavirus aid measures and help companies survive the second wave of the pandemic, a government source said on Wedne...
Smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 53 million units in the September quarter, with Samsung toppling Xiaomi from the number one spot, according to research firm Counterpoint. Indias smartpho...
Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Wednesday said the winter session of the House should be held before December 31. Patro said as per the rule, Assembly should sit for 60 days in a calendar year. However, this time, the Assembly was held...