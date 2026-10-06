US says foreign financial institutions doing business with Iran may be sanctioned without notice

​The ​US Treasury ‌Department said on ​Monday it was ‌alerting foreign financial institutions that continue to do business with ‌Iran or its financial ‌sector that they may be sanctioned by Washington without ⁠advance notice.

"Foreign ​financial ⁠institutions continuing to transact with sanctioned ⁠Iranian financial institutions could ​be targeted at any time ⁠without advance notification and ⁠should ​take immediate action to terminate such activity and ⁠relationships," the Treasury Department said ⁠in ⁠its alert.