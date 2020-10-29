NIA raids six NGO's and trusts in Kashmir and Delhi in connection with terror funding case: Officials.

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
Philadelphia officials imposed a citywide after-dark curfew on Wednesday, seeking to avert a third night of violence amid protests over the fatal police shooting of a Black man wielding a knife and described by family as undergoing a nervou...
China stocks eked out gains on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted robust third-quarter earnings. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,760.90 points at the end of the morning session...
The 2020 Presidential election is turning out to be the most expensive election in history and twice as expensive as the previous presidential election cycle, with the total cost of the election expected to reach an unprecedented USD 14 bil...
Streamer Peacock has cancelled the science fiction drama series Brave New World, starring Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore, after its first season. Based on Aldous Huxleys novel of the same name, the show premiered on the the streaming servi...