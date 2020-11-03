Left Menu
Over 11 cr COVID-19 tests done so far; cumulative, weekly, daily positivity rate at 7.4 pc, 4.4 pc, 3.7 pc respectively: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:14 IST
Over 11 cr COVID-19 tests done so far; cumulative, weekly, daily positivity rate at 7.4 pc, 4.4 pc, 3.7 pc respectively: Health Ministry.

Over 11 cr COVID-19 tests done so far; cumulative, weekly, daily positivity rate at 7.4 pc, 4.4 pc, 3.7 pc respectively: Health Ministry.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Ahmedabad based builder has come up with a 10 4bhk flat with 3 master bedrooms

Ahmedabad, November-2020 Aakar builders, a reputed name in the real estate industry of Ahmedabad is an unmatchable name in the industry. The Company has come up with Shreekunj Residency, a one of its kind 4 BHK signature apartments with 3 s...

Scam-hit PMC Bank invites EoI from potential investors for reconstruction

Fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank on Tuesday invited expression of interest EoI from potential investors for investment or equity participation in the bank for its reconstruction. Objective of the process of invitation o...

Five Maoist couriers held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 3 PTI Five people belonging to neighbouring Chhattisgarh, working as couriers for the banned CPI Maoist, have been arrested in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday. The five, who were found movin...

Maharashtra, Karnataka Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh top states showing decline in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry.

Maharashtra, Karnataka Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh top states showing decline in COVID-19 cases Health Ministry....
