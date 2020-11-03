Voter turnout in Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar recorded at 53.51 per cent: Election Commission.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID...
Federal law agencies in the US are preparing for possible unrest over the outcome of the presidential elections. According to The Hill, The National Security Integration Center NSIC, a key national security and counterterrorism component wi...
Nigerian workers demonstrated on Tuesday over pay issues outside the site of what will be Africas largest oil refinery, the owner Dangote Industries Ltd said, at a time of heightened tensions in the country over police brutality. In its sta...
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders after a week of anti-French protests around the Muslim world and three Islamic extremist attacks on France. Macron is seeking to calm tensions and to straighten ...