Matter of pride that focus in Bihar polls on development; NDA presented its report card, shared its vision for future: Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:17 IST
Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

Housing sales likely to decline 35-40 pc in FY21: ICRA

Housing sales may fall by 35-40 per cent in the ongoing fiscal year even as demand improved during the September quarter, rating agency ICRA said while revising its forecast. It had earlier estimated a 45 per cent decline in sales volumes i...

Over 3,000 centres set up to spread awareness on govt schemes, benefits in WB

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that over 3,000 Bangla Sahayata Sahayog Kendras BSKs have been started to inform people about available government schemes and benefits in the state. Addressing a press conference ...

Rawat sets December deadline to take drinking water to schools, anganwadis

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday asked officials to make drinking water available through pipelines at all schools and anganwadi centres by the end of the year. Reviewing the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission he...
