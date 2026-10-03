US FAA says Boeing 737 MAX software glitch poses no safety issue

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 01:56 IST
US FAA says Boeing 737 MAX software glitch poses no safety issue

The ​Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday a panel ​of experts had determined a software glitch in ‌some ​Boeing 737 MAX flight computers pose no safety concern, clearing the way for approval of a larger version of the best-selling narrow body jet. The decision removes a ‌late obstacle to certification of the MAX 10, the largest variant of the 737 MAX family, which has been delayed for years. It should also ease concerns at airlines that fly the MAX 7, which uses the same software and ‌was certified by the FAA in August.

The FAA said the determination by the Corrective Action Review Board that met ‌in Seattle on Friday was based on the fact that "pilots retain full control of the aircraft and the indications to the flight crew are clear and unambiguous." The FAA said earlier this week it was delaying certification of the MAX 10 until it completed an analysis of ⁠the software issue, ​which could prevent pilots from ⁠accessing automated flight guidance during an unusual landing scenario.

Aviation officials now believe the MAX 10 could be certified as soon as later this ⁠month. The issue could also have affected Southwest Airlines because the same software is used on the newly certified MAX 7 airplane. ​Other large airlines, including Alaska Airlines and United Airlines , that have ordered the MAX 10 could also have ⁠been impacted by a lengthy delay. Jefferies said in a research note the decision allows the MAX 10 to be certified before the end of ⁠the ​year and estimated Boeing has nearly 1,500 MAX 10s on order from airlines.

The FAA said one software version can increase pilot workload during a go-around, when a pilot aborts a landing attempt, applies power, and climbs to make ⁠another landing attempt. An FAA official said Boeing will issue a bulletin to airlines on how to recognize and respond to ⁠the situation should it occur, ⁠and the FAA will issue a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin to US airlines and foreign regulators to ensure they’re aware of Boeing’s bulletin.

Major US airlines had opted not to ‌use that version ‌of the software while the analysis was underway.

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