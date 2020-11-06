Left Menu
Commission for air quality management will start functioning from today, Centre tells SC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:16 IST
Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

COVID-19: Thane sees 640 new infections; eight more fatalities

With the addition of 640 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in the Maharashtras Thane district has reached 2,14,402, an official said on Friday. Apart from the latest cases detected on Thursday, the district also recorded eight deaths that have ...

FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains on stimulus hopes; banks, miners shine

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday, tracking gains in Asia as investors hoped for even more monetary stimulus to shore up a battered global economy against the backdrop of a potential policy gridlock in the United States. The blue-chip FTSE 10...

Javadekar virtually launches biomass plant to curb air pollution in Delhi, North India

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar held a meeting to discuss steps taken for prevention of air pollution in Delhi-NCR with emphasis on finding a permanent solution on Friday. He virtually launched a demonstration plant at Pune whi...

Chhattisgarh starts preparation for COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Chhattisgarh government has initiated the process of creating a database of health workers from state-run and private health facilities for vaccination once an antidote for COVID-19 is available, an official said on Friday. The exercise...
