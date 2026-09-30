Britain has "strong indications" that Iran was involved ​in a suspected plot against a British airbase used by ​US forces to strike Iran, Prime Minister ‌Andy ​Burnham said on Wednesday.

In an incident which triggered a huge police response, raised alarm among Western allies, and remains largely unexplained, five British men in their 20s ‌were arrested on Sunday on suspected terrorism and explosive offences near RAF Fairford in western England. The five, who all live in London, were later released on bail.

"There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at ‌RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing, complex, and serious police investigation," Burnham told the BBC in ‌an interview. On Monday, Iran strongly denied any involvement, responding to reports that it could be involved in the incident.

Burnham said Britain was working closely with the US, whose bombers have in recent months used the base to launch missions against Iran. Shortly after the arrests, President Donald ⁠Trump said ​the men had planned "big damage" ⁠and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio later pointed at "a foreign actor".

Until Burnham's remarks, Britain had not linked the incident to Iran, though counter-terrorism ⁠police have said their investigation included the possibility of foreign state involvement and whether the incident could involve proxies "knowingly or unknowingly working ​on behalf of a foreign state". ONE SUSPECT CALLED POLICE BEFORE ARREST, REPORT SAYS

Police said on Tuesday ⁠that petrol was found in the vans used by the men but no improvised explosive device. Police also defended their decision to release the men ⁠on ​bail, which had been criticised by some, including Trump. Adding to the intrigue around Sunday's events, The Times reported that one of the men called emergency services shortly before being arrested in the early hours.

"Whether it was surveillance, ⁠a 'dry run' to test security or a stunt to send a message to the British government are all under consideration," ⁠The Times said, adding ⁠that investigators were unsure whether he got cold feet or it was part of a plan. The newspaper did not cite its sources.

Police declined to comment on whether one ‌of the suspects had ‌made the call.