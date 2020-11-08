Delhi has hit peak of third wave of COVID-19. Cases will come down soon: Health Minister Jain.

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
He is the God incarnate. Wearing coconut-frond skirt and towering headgear, he used to give darshan to his devotees at temple grounds and countryside sacred groves at midnight.Even his mere touch or soothing words were believed to have the ...
A cyclist has died after being hit by a truck in the Atarra area of the district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday evening, and the victim was identified as Rajkumar Verma 40, who works as a labourer, SHO of Atarra...
Indian Oil Corp IOC director-pipelines Akshay Kumar Singh will be the new managing director and chief executive of the countrys biggest gas importer, Petronet LNG Ltd. Singh replaces Prabhat Singh who completed his five-year term on Septemb...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after his election win saying he looked forward to working together with the new administration and strengthening the two countries alliance. C...