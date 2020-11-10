Respecting one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be a basic principle while enhancing connectivity: Modi at SCO Summit.

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal on Tuesday defeated his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt in the Baroda assembly seat of Haryana with a margin of over 10,000 votes, said officials. The opposition Congress has retained the Baro...
AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Intas announces the launch of Thymotas - a novel, patented research formulation of Thymoquinone that fortifies immunity and ensures higher success in fighting infection. Thymotas has been tested...
Germanys health ministry has approached the military for help in ensuring safe storage of potential vaccines against COVID-19, a spokesman for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday. More than 6,000 German troops are already support...
Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday said it has declared a lockout at its Bidadi manufacturing facility in Karnataka following workers union members resorting to a sit in strike at the factory premises to protest against the suspension of...