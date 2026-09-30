Eurasia’s Middle Corridor Faces a $55 Billion Test to Turn Connectivity Into Economic Growth

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, widely known as the Middle Corridor, could become much more than a transport link between Asia and Europe. The World Bank report Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor finds that better infrastructure, faster borders and stronger regional coordination could increase GDP across corridor economies by about 3.3 percent in the long run and employment by around 2.9 percent. The opportunity covers Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, making the corridor an important test of whether transport investment can translate into trade, jobs and industrial development.

Trade is already moving in that direction. Intraregional trade volumes almost doubled from 29 million tonnes in 2017 to 55 million tonnes in 2023, while their value rose from around $16 billion to $37 billion. Under the development scenario, Trans-Caspian freight could increase from about 8.8 million tonnes in 2023 to 32.1 million tonnes by 2040. The challenge for governments is to ensure that countries do not simply become transit points for cargo moving between larger markets.

Billions for Infrastructure, But the Bigger Prize Is Economic Growth

The investment requirement is substantial. The World Bank identifies 16 highest-priority core infrastructure projects costing approximately $25.1 billion, including about $22.5 billion for rail. Roughly 75 percent of these priority investments are already underway or expected to begin in the near term.

Beyond core infrastructure, the report identifies around $30.5 billion in potential economic activity-enabling investments through 2040. These include logistics hubs, intermodal terminals, industrial and agro-processing facilities, freight equipment, fleet modernization and supporting transport connections.

For policymakers, this means railway and port expansion should be linked directly with industrial and investment strategies. Logistics hubs located near manufacturing, agriculture and processing centres could help businesses reduce transport costs and reach international markets. Countries rich in agricultural commodities, minerals and other resources could also use better connectivity to process more products domestically instead of exporting mainly raw materials.

The Biggest Bottleneck May Be at the Border, Not on the Railway

Physical infrastructure alone will not make the Middle Corridor competitive. Cargo travelling along the route can cross four or five international borders and move repeatedly between trains, ships and trucks. A typical Eurasian shipment can enter and exit customs transit regimes 10 times, require five separate transport or consignment documents and involve two maritime bills of lading.

These procedures increase costs and make delivery times difficult to predict. East Asia-Europe door-to-door shipments through the corridor currently take approximately 47-50 days, compared with around 45 days through maritime supply chains. This is a serious commercial weakness because rail transport generally costs more than shipping by sea.

With infrastructure, operational and border reforms working together, the report estimates that delivery times could fall to approximately 18-19 days by 2040. A proposed single Transport, Transit and Trade, or T3, digital document could also allow shipment information to travel with cargo across borders instead of businesses repeatedly submitting similar paperwork.

For governments, customs modernization and digital interoperability should therefore receive the same political attention as railway construction.

Private Capital Could Turn Transit Routes Into Business Corridors

The corridor creates opportunities for investors in logistics centres, warehousing, intermodal terminals, rolling stock, cargo-handling equipment, digital logistics and industrial facilities. Of the approximately $30.5 billion in identified enabling investments, around $20 billion could potentially involve private-sector participation.

But businesses will need greater certainty before committing long-term capital. Railways, ports and maritime services remain heavily influenced by state-owned enterprises, while regulations, tariffs and operating practices differ between countries.

Governments should strengthen corporate governance, financial transparency and commercial discipline in state-owned transport companies. Clear public-private partnership frameworks, predictable regulations and transparent procurement could make infrastructure projects more attractive to institutional investors and logistics companies.

For private firms, the opportunity is therefore significant but closely tied to policy reform. New infrastructure can create markets, but inefficient borders, regulatory uncertainty and poor coordination can quickly undermine investment returns.

Development Partners Must Connect Finance With Reform

International financial institutions and development partners have an equally important role. Financing railway lines and ports can remove physical bottlenecks, but the development impact will remain limited if cargo continues waiting at borders or businesses cannot access transport networks efficiently.

Development financing should therefore combine infrastructure investment with support for customs modernization, digital trade systems, climate resilience, state-owned enterprise reform and preparation of bankable public-private partnerships. Partners can also help governments coordinate policies across borders, an essential requirement for a corridor spanning several national systems.

The report proposes stronger corridor-wide mechanisms to measure performance, bring private-sector experience into policymaking and improve accountability between participating governments.

The message for policymakers is straightforward: the Middle Corridor cannot be built through concrete, tracks and ports alone. The combination of approximately $25.1 billion in priority core infrastructure and potentially $30.5 billion in enabling investments represents a major economic opportunity, but its success depends on whether governments can make freight movement faster, simpler and more predictable. If infrastructure, digitalization, private investment and regional cooperation advance together, the corridor could support new industries, expand trade and create jobs. If reforms lag behind construction, countries risk spending billions on transport capacity without capturing the wider economic benefits that better Eurasian connectivity could provide.