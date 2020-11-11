Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:36 IST
Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests Nigerian national for 'duping' man of Rs 5 lakh

A Nigerian national was arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping a man of over Rs 5 lakh through Facebook. According to police, one Onuorah Donatus Jideoffor 28 duped the victim of Rs 5.16 lakh on the pretext of paying Customs charges for a g...

President approves establishment of 'Chair of Excellence' on national security at NDC

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the establishment of Presidents Chair of Excellence on National Security at the National Defence College NDC, the Defence Ministry said. Colleges and universities across the world have Chairs ...

Govt official caught taking bribe of Rs 10,000 in Navi Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Thane on Wednesday arrested a government official from Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to raise objections over some audit reports. Based on a complaint, the ACB caught De...

Austrian Cabinet agrees to broad new anti-terror measures

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurzs Cabinet on Wednesday agreed on a wide range of anti-terrorism measures meant to plug perceived security flaws identified after a deadly attack by an Islamic extremist in Vienna last week. The proposals in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020