Matter of pride that WHO selected India to set up traditional medicine centre; I am confident it will emerge as centre for global wellness:PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:50 IST
Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week: CM Kejriwal.

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...

Will submit assessment report to Centre's air quality commission, request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states: CM Kejriwal.

Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control

Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy won enough seats in Parliament to return to power for a second five-year term, official results released by the election commission showed on Friday. The NLD won 346 seats in the combined lowe...
