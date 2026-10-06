South Africa to take call on Rabada's availability for first Australia Test "as late as possible"

South Africa are optimistic about ace seamer Kagiso Rabada’s chances of featuring in the first Test against Australia in Durban on Friday. Batting coach Ashwell Prince said the fast bowler came through his latest session well and bowled impressively, but admitted he may not be at full fitness immediately.

Rabada will continue training with the squad throughout the week, with South Africa expected to make a final decision on his availability as close to the match as possible. "He came through quite nicely and bowled really well. He'll continue to be involved in training over the next few days leading up to the match. Fair to say that he's obviously not going to be at 100% straight away, but he is looking good. He will train with the squad for the rest of the week, and we will leave a call to be made as late as possible,” Prince said, as per Cricinfo.

Rabada is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during winter training. However, he returned to action in a two-day intra-squad match in Durban on Sunday and Monday, boosting hopes of his availability for the opening Test.

Rabada’s inclusion would be a major boost for the hosts, given his status as South Africa’s leading pace bowler. However, they have plenty of options if they choose not to risk him for the opening Test. Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Dane Paterson provide a strong pace-bowling pool, while spinners Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy add further depth to the attack.

South Africa's preliminary squad for Australia Tests: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)