Concocting documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Pak of such actions;We are confident world will hold it to account: MEA.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
A believer in having multiple leaders in his side, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Sunday picked star India defender Sandesh Jhingan as one of his five captains for the upcoming Indian Super League. Jhingan, who is one of the h...
Voters donning face masks cast their ballots on Sunday in Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan amidst tight security in the third legislative assembly election, believed to be the most hotly contested polls the region has ever seen. India ...
The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the infection count to 7,356 on Sunday, while 76 patients recovered during the same period, officials said on Sunday. A total of 89 people have died of COVID-1...
A member of the International Monetary Fund mission in Argentina has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to isolate and conduct next weeks meetings online, the IMF said in a statement on Sunday. The mission arrived in Argentina l...