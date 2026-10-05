Judge sets new US trial in Lockerbie bombing case for January 2027

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 20:58 IST
Judge sets new US trial in Lockerbie bombing case for January 2027

​A US judge ‌on Monday ​set a January 2027 trial for a former Libyan ‌intelligence operative accused of building the bomb that brought down Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland ‌in 1988.

The trial of Abu Agila Mohammad ‌Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi in Washington federal court was postponed in August days before it was set to begin ⁠after ​defense ⁠lawyers said they needed additional time to review newly disclosed ⁠evidence in the case. US District Judge Dabney Friedrich ​on Monday set jury selection to begin ⁠on January 19, 2027.

Mas'ud has pleaded not guilty to ⁠two ​criminal charges related to the destruction of the aircraft resulting in death. Prosecutors allege ⁠he engineered the bomb that felled Pan Am flight ⁠103 ⁠minutes after takeoff from London on December 21, 1988, killing 270 people.

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