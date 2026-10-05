Vance says details of proposed Alaska LNG pipeline need to be worked out

US Vice President ​JD Vance ​said on Monday that ‌a long-planned ​liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska was going to happen, ‌but there were still some details that needed to be worked out with South Korea. Last week, ‌US President Donald Trump announced plans for South ‌Korea to invest $200 billion in US projects, including the Alaska pipeline, but Seoul quickly suggested the LNG ⁠project ​was not yet ⁠set in stone.

"I think it's something that's going ⁠to happen. Obviously, you still got to work out ​some of the details, and the South Koreans ⁠have spoken to that," Vance told reporters in Washington when ⁠asked ​about the project. "But when there's a demand for this stuff, and there ⁠really is strong demand for American natural gas, I think ⁠we're ⁠going to be able to get it done," he added.