Vance says details of proposed Alaska LNG pipeline need to be worked out

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 20:53 IST
Vance says details of proposed Alaska LNG pipeline need to be worked out

US Vice President ​JD Vance ​said on Monday that ‌a long-planned ​liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska was going to happen, ‌but there were still some details that needed to be worked out with South Korea. Last week, ‌US President Donald Trump announced plans for South ‌Korea to invest $200 billion in US projects, including the Alaska pipeline, but Seoul quickly suggested the LNG ⁠project ​was not yet ⁠set in stone.

"I think it's something that's going ⁠to happen. Obviously, you still got to work out ​some of the details, and the South Koreans ⁠have spoken to that," Vance told reporters in Washington when ⁠asked ​about the project. "But when there's a demand for this stuff, and there ⁠really is strong demand for American natural gas, I think ⁠we're ⁠going to be able to get it done," he added.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Tariffs Could Reshape Who Wins and Loses Across Global Value Chains

The Skills Gap Is Only Half the Story: Why Graduate Employability Can Erode After University

Why Energy Costs Hit Household Credit Harder Than Commercial Loans

Drone Images and AI Models Identify Key Rice Growth Stages with 91.7% Accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026