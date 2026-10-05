UK security adviser visited Israel in bid to keep Jerusalem consulate open, sources say

Britain's top national security official quietly visited Israel last week in a bid to prevent the closure of his country's consulate in East Jerusalem which was ordered by ‌Israel after London announced sanctions on Israeli settlements, three sources said.

National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, whose visit has not been disclosed by Britain's government, held talks with Israeli officials but failed to reach an agreement to keep the consulate open, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Israel on September 8 ‌ordered Britain to close the East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days and remove its diplomats from the city, after Britain said it would ‌ban goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

France and Canada joined in the sanctions. Israel has not taken action against them. ISRAEL-UK RELATIONS INCREASINGLY STRAINED

The incident highlighted growing frustration among Israel's longtime allies over its settlements in the occupied West Bank, viewed by much of the world as illegal under international law. Israel disputes this. The 30-day deadline ⁠for Britain ​to close the consulate runs out ⁠on Thursday. Two of the sources said talks were still ongoing, and while an agreement to keep it open was possible, it is unlikely one would be struck by ⁠the Thursday deadline.

Asked about Powell's visit and talks with London over the consulate, a spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Reuters that it would close ​on Thursday, as announced. A UK government spokesperson had no immediate comment.

In announcing the sanctions, Britain said that Israel's actions were undermining ⁠the possibility of a two-state solution — the idea of a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully alongside Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government openly rejects the idea of Palestinian statehood. Britain cited Israeli ⁠government-backed ​plans to expand settlements and rising settler attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank. The British sanctions are to take effect next year.

The British consulate, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, handles the country's relations with Palestinians in the city as well as in the West ⁠Bank and Gaza. It also provides consular services to Palestinians. Israel's foreign minister has said that Britain's decision to impose sanctions was "morally distorted", accusing Britain's ruling ⁠Labour party of being hostile ⁠towards the country, and of interfering in Israel's upcoming general election on October 27.

The British sanctions announcement, and Israel's response, marked a new low in the relationship between the once steadfast allies. Britain has repeatedly criticised ‌Israel over its actions in ‌the war in Gaza and over Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians.