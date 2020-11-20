Left Menu
TN government promulgates ordinance banning "online gaming" involving betting.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:30 IST
Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Trifurcation of capital in AP is not acceptable, will fight with ruling YSRC: APCC president Sailajanath

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Sake Sailajanath on Friday stated that the trifurcation of capital is not acceptable to Congress and the party will fight against the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy- led government and will take the agit...

Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities from Saturday amid COVID-19 surge

In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21. Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Sura...

ED assures SC of no coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday assured the Supreme Court that it would not take any coercive action against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar in a money laundering case. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul was informed by...

SAD condemns Centre's decision to withdraw Z plus security cover of Bikram Singh Majithia

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Friday condemned the decision of the BJP led central government to withdraw the Z category security cover of former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. A press statement from the SAD said t...
