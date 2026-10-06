‘Love Story Abhimanyu Ki’ trailer out: Pragati Tiwari, Vishal Mohan film blends action, romance and social drama

Om Thakurani Production and producer Sandeep Tomar have unveiled the official trailer of ‘Love Story Abhimanyu Ki’, formerly titled ‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’, ahead of its theatrical release on October 23. The trailer presents a mix of high-octane action, romance, emotional drama and a socially sensitive narrative.

Directed by Ankit Bhadana and written by Ayaskaant Tomar, the film stars Pragati Tiwari, Vishal Mohan, Ankit Bhadana, Mansi Rawat, Deepak Kapoor, Kuldeep Singh Rawat, Sajida Khan and Suvinder Vicky, known for his work in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ and ‘Awarapan 2’. The trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s central conflicts and relationships, with personal equations set against broader societal tensions.

The makers position the film as more than a conventional romance, blending its love story with action, drama and social commentary. ‘Love Story Abhimanyu Ki’ is backed by music that complements the film’s emotional themes.

The music has been scored by Vishnu Narayan and Pragati Music, while the lyrics have been penned by Rohit Sardhana and Pragati Music. (ANI)