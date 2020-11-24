Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cabinet clears proposed law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage: Official spokesperson.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:47 IST
UP Cabinet clears proposed law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage: Official spokesperson.

UP Cabinet clears proposed law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage: Official spokesperson.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...

Europe sets in motion January end to Boeing 737 MAX safety ban

European regulators on Tuesday began the timetable for a return of the Boeing 737 MAX to Europes skies early next year after an almost two-year flight ban caused by fatal crashes. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA set out condi...

PM has indicated COVID vaccine likely to be ready soon: Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine was likely to be ready soon and has asked states to prepare for its quick and effective distribution, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. He PM spoke...

COVID-19: St Stephen's to set up resilience fund for students facing financial hardships

The St Stephens college in Delhi is setting up a Resilience Fund to support tuition fees of its students facing financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials. The COVID-19 Resilience Fund is being set up to supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020