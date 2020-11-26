Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19: Official.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would layoff 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The layoff...
Countries around the world agonised over new coronavirus curbs ahead of Christmas and other holidays as global infections crossed 60 million and U.S. officials pleaded with Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For...
Millions of Americans took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to member...
A Cambodian court convened on Thursday for the treason trial of more than 100 opposition figures and then deferred proceedings until next year, delaying a case widely condemned as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to decimate his polit...