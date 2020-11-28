CBI carrying out searches at 40 locations in three states including premises of some alleged coal smugglers: Officials.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
A trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives began on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was the chief guest at the event.India is rep...
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyariand Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII on Saturday. The Chief Ministers Office CMO said this in a ...
Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union headed to Delhi from Uttar Pradeshs Meerut to protest against the new farm laws, demanding a rollback. Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU said that the Ce...
Petrol price on Saturday crossed Rs 82-mark in Delhi and diesel surpassed Rs 72 a litre after eighth increase in rates in past nine days. Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise as hopes of a vaccine ...