Idol-making preparations gather pace ahead of Durga Puja in Raipur’s Mana Area

With only a few days remaining before the nine-day Durga Puja celebrations begin, women artists in the Mana area of Raipur are busy giving the final touches to idols of Goddess Shakti, as preparations gather pace across Chhattisgarh’s capital.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 13:52 IST
Idol-making preparations gather pace ahead of Durga Puja in Raipur’s Mana Area
Women artist giving final touches to Durga idol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With only a few days remaining before the nine-day Durga Puja celebrations begin, women artists in the Mana area of Raipur are busy giving the final touches to idols of Goddess Shakti, as preparations gather pace across Chhattisgarh’s capital. A woman artist was seen meticulously working on a Durga idol, while an elderly sculptor displayed his artistic skill through detailed brushwork.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the shape-shifting buffalo demon Mahishasura and is among the most prominent Hindu festivals. In 2026, the primary festival days will be observed from October 17 to October 21.

The celebrations centre on Goddess Durga, traditionally depicted with ten arms riding a lion and accompanied by Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya. The festival’s key rituals include Chakkhu Daan, the symbolic painting of the Goddess’s eyes, followed by Bodhan, the ritual awakening of the deity.

Devotees also participate in Anjali and Sandhi Puja, while Dhunuchi Naach remains a prominent traditional performance. The celebrations culminate in Sindoor Khela on Vijaya Dashami, followed by Visarjan, when the idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolising the Goddess’s return to Mount Kailash.

Across cities, Durga Puja also transforms neighbourhoods into elaborate cultural spaces, with themed pandals, decorations and food courts becoming major attractions. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

IVF Outcomes in Northern India: Examining Treatment Choices and Positive Pregnancy Tests

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026