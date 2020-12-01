Left Menu
Govt says dialogue to continue with farmers; another round of meeting on Dec 3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:56 IST
Govt says dialogue to continue with farmers; another round of meeting on Dec 3.

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Latest News

From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases

Facebook Incs independent Oversight Board announced on Tuesday the first six cases where it could overrule the social media companys decisions to remove certain pieces of content from its platforms.The board, which Facebook created in respo...

Sputnik V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia arrived in India on Tuesday for clinical trials. Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Dr Reddys Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian phar...

OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook

The OPEC oil producers cartel was to push ahead with a new round of discussions on Tuesday about how much oil to pump next year as countries wrestled over whether to extend production cuts to support prices depressed by the pandemic. Member...

Statements made in wake of vigilance inspection at KSFE

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the vigilance search at various offices of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises KSFE, the CPIM on Tuesday said certain statements made in the wake of the investigation, were misinterpr...
