Testing results still not being made available within 24 hours and it needs to be addressed: HC to Delhi govt.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. 1900 GMT to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard dEstaing, his office said.Giscard dEstaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise F...
Thailand on Thursday reported at least five deaths after flash floods caused by monsoon rains hit seven provinces in the countrys southern region. Authorities reported the deaths all took place in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where televis...
Stanbic Bank Kenya, a unit of South Africas Standard Bank, has distanced itself from a research note issued by its parent that said a parallel exchange rate was emerging in Kenya, where the coranavirus crisis has hit dollar earnings.The cen...