Signage may be affixed outside homes of COVID-19 patients in specific cases by authorities under Disaster Management Act: SC.

... ...
... ...
Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm AmazonWeb Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The m...
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.The...
Telecom gear maker Nokiaon Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology. The roll out of 5G services...
Former Australia batsman Neil Harvey, who made his test debut at the age of 19 in Don Bradmans formidable 1948 side, has urged selectors to consider young talents Will Pucovski and Cameron Green for the upcoming series against India. Top or...