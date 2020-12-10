Not proper to announce next stage of agitation when talks were continuing; We urge unions again to return to discussion table: Agri Minister.

... ...
... ...
Four people were killed and five others, including a woman, injured when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a trailer from behind in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place late on Wednesday night wh...
Thursdays summit of European Union leaders will show whether the bloc can agree a budget for the next seven years that includes the possibility of sanctions for countries that break the law, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.Germany has ...
Three members of a family died in a car accident at sector 49 in Noida on Wednesday while two others suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred when five people were returning from a funct...
The petition was submitted ahead of a meeting on 10 December of the Council for Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS, where WTO members intend to continue discussions on a proposal to waive certain obligations in the TRIPS Agree...