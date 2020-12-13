Left Menu
Development News Edition

The proposed indefinite hunger strike from Dec 19 cancelled, it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead: Farmer leader Sandeep Giddu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:50 IST
The proposed indefinite hunger strike from Dec 19 cancelled, it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead: Farmer leader Sandeep Giddu.

The proposed indefinite hunger strike from Dec 19 cancelled, it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead: Farmer leader Sandeep Giddu.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two terrorists killed, another held in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists were killed and another was captured on Sunday in a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into ...

Doing our bit: Duo offers mosquito coils to protesting farmers

Support comes in various forms and from several quarters -- through medical camps, langars, warm clothes and even pizzas. And then, there are those who are distributing mosquito coils to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Sahab Si...

BJP president Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, in home isolation

BJP president J P Nadda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors. In a tweet, he said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of COVID-19, and was found to be positive.My...

Clarify remarks of Goyal, Danve on farmers' stir: NCP to PM

The NCP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify on the claims of some Union ministers that the ongoing farmers protest against the new agri laws has the backing of Pakistan, China and Maoists. NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020