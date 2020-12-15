Left Menu
Development News Edition

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:09 IST
The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win it no matter what, say farmer leaders at press conference at Singhu Border.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest:Guards restrict entry of visitors to Coronation Park;no order issued, says official

Heritage enthusiasts and other people visiting the historic Coronation Park in northwest Delhis Burari area in the past few days, have not been allowed entry, with security staff citing lodging of paramilitary personnel on its premises as t...

Assam govt cancels Maruti Suzuki dealer's trade licence for selling old cars by repainting them

The Assam Transport Department has cancelled the trade licence issued to a dealer of the countrys largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, for allegedly selling old vehicles by repainting them, officials said on Tuesday. The District Transpor...

Actress Chitra's husband arrested for abetting her suicide

The husband of television actress Chitra has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for abetting her suicide, police said on Tuesday. Investigation by a police team revealed that 32-year-old Hemnath abetted her suicide and hence he ...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Intends To Grant Emergency Authorization For Use Of Moderna Vaccine On Friday - NYT

Dec 15 Reuters - U.S. FDA INTENDS TO GRANT EMERGENCY AUTHORIZATION FOR USE OF MODERNA VACCINE ON FRIDAY - NYT Source httpsnyti.ms3mpQAMh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020