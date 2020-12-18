Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 6.14 lakh; death toll rises to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:32 IST
1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 6.14 lakh; death toll rises to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities: Authorities.

1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 6.14 lakh; death toll rises to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities: Authorities.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Final phase of DDC polls on Saturday; voting to be held in 28 constituencies

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...

On eve of Sonia's meeting with 'letter writers', Cong asserts Rahul best suited to lead party

Ahead of a crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation, the Congress on Friday downplayed any internal dissensions and said Rahul Gandhi was the...

Another jolt to TMC, MLA Silbhadra Dutta tenders his resignation

In another jolt to Trinamool Congress TMC ahead of forthcoming West Bengal Legislative assembly polls, Silbhadra Dutta, MLA from Barrackpore, formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Dut...

Nigeria: NEMA inaugurates program “Towards an Emergency Free Yuletide”

To maintain safety measures by sensitizing road users during Christmastime, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA has inaugurated a program named Operation Egale Eye in Abuja, according to a report by National Accord.Muhammadu Muham...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020