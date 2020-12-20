Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:46 IST
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha CM inspects ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inspected the ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai. During the visit, he directed the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is good and that it gets completed within the set deadli...

Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

Kuwaits Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the countrys state-run news agency reported. He was 72. Sheikh Nasser, who held va...

Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peters Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crches. At his last Sunday blessin...

Majority of farmers support farm laws; opposition parties fuelling protests: BJP leader

Amid protests by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new farm laws, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday that majority of farmers in the country support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the legislations. If a su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020