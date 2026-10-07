Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma writes letter to PM urging the Ashok Chakra to be awarded to Capt Smit Machchar

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to consider honouring FlyDubai's Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchar, with the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, the 'Ashok Chakra', for his extraordinary courage, presence of mind, and dedication to duty. Captain Smit Machchar, a resident of Mumbai, was critically injured during FlyDubai flight FZ1073. During the incident, his co-pilot allegedly attacked him and attempted to hijack the aircraft. Despite severe injuries and extremely stressful circumstances, Captain Machchar did not lose courage and prioritised the safety of the 174 passengers on board, fulfilling his duty.

Kartikeya Sharma stated that the courage and patience displayed by Captain Machchar during that hour of crisis serve as an inspiring example of Indians' indomitable spirit and dedication to duty. Rising above his own pain to stand guard for the safety of the passengers reflects his bravery and spirit of service. He added that honouring such a courageous personality at the national level would not only recognise his valour but also serve as an inspiration to the youth of the country. Every Indian is proud of Captain Smit Machchar's bravery.

MP Sharma urged the Prime Minister to consider honouring Captain Machchar with the 'Ashok Chakra' in light of his courage and dedication to duty. This comes following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit.

The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite suffering severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the attacker. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury. Reports published on Sunday by The Times of Israel said al-Hammami had planned to direct the aircraft into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The reports, citing Hebrew media sources, said the Omani co-pilot was detained and undergoing interrogation in the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)