"Not going to trade words for actions": US VP Vance says Iran must cut nuclear enrichment to end war

US Vice President JD Vance has made clear that Tehran must carry out a “meaningful” cut in its nuclear enrichment capacity before Washington will agree to halt the seven-month war with Iran. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Vance said the United States remains open to a negotiated settlement but will insist on concrete steps from Iran rather than mere assurances about future nuclear limits.

“If you don’t want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel?” Vance said. “If you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don’t build highly enriched fuel. That’s a very basic threshold issue.” “I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity,” he added.

In recent weeks, the two sides have traded proposals aimed at ending the war and restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. President Donald Trump has already dismissed Iran’s most recent offer and cautioned that US military action could escalate after the November midterm elections.

As a key figure in the talks, Vance stressed that verbal pledges alone will not suffice. “We’re not going to trade words for actions,” he said.

The prolonged war has unsettled energy markets and piled political pressure on the Trump administration, with rising fuel prices emerging as a sensitive issue ahead of the midterms. Vance further noted that Washington still lacks clarity on who holds ultimate decision-making power in Tehran.

Although US officials have been engaging Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Vance cast doubt on the extent of their authority inside Iran’s system. “One of the things we picked up on is it’s not totally clear how their country makes decisions,” he said.

Iran pushed back against that characterisation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei insisted American officials are fully aware of their Iranian counterparts and understand how decisions are taken in Tehran. “The problem is actually the opposite, it lies in the contradictory positions and mixed messaging from US officials,” Baghaei said.

Vance also revealed he has conferred with US field commanders about the war and rejected suggestions of critical munitions shortages. He assessed that Iranian forces retain the ability to hit commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz yet are largely incapable of blocking energy shipments through the waterway.

On his own political future, Vance said he has yet to decide whether to seek the presidency in 2028, remarking, “I’m inherently a procrastinator. I really haven’t thought about it much.” (ANI)