Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malpractice of triple talaq has ended: PM Modi in his address at AMU.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:58 IST
Malpractice of triple talaq has ended: PM Modi in his address at AMU.

Malpractice of triple talaq has ended: PM Modi in his address at AMU.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK and France working to lift border closure, British minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europes most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge. Much of the wor...

Indian woman sentenced to over six years of jail for cheating people up to 600,000 Singapore dollars

A 42-year-old Indian women has been sentenced to over six years of jail for cheating people up to 600,000 Singapore dollars. Kaveena Jaya Kumar, who pleaded guilty for the offence on Monday, had difficulty staying out of crime and had no qu...

Breaking the mould: Angsty dance form goes to Olympics, and Indians ready their moves too

From the sidewalks of New York City where it was born in the 1970s, breakdancing, or more correctly breaking, has reached an arena its movers and shakers could never have fathomed - the Olympics. And Indian practitioners of the angsty art f...

Dr Reddy s seeks approval from Health Canada for Favipiravir

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Canada-based Appili Therapeutics and Dubai-based Global Response Aid FZCO GRA on Tuesday said Dr Reddys Canada has filed an application on behalf of the consortium for Reeqonus favipiravir Tablets for treating CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020