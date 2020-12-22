Left Menu
Reiterate my govt's firm commitment to continue working with US, other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening ties: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:28 IST
Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

DPIIT invites applications for National Startup Awards 2021

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has invited applications for National Startup Awards 2021, to recognise innovations focussed towards indigenisation of key products, an official statement said on Tuesday. Ac...

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing

Committee APMC, Rates per QuintalCauliflower 500-3500, Brinjal 700-3300, Tomato 200-3000, Bitter Gourd 800-3500, Bottle Gourd 400-2000, Ash Gourd1300-1500, Green Chilly 800-4500, Banana green 800-4500, Beans800-3500, Green Ginger 750-6000, ...

CMI to set up Dr F C Kohli Centre for Excellence

Chennai, Dec 22 PTI The Chennai Mathematical Institute, one of the premier institutions for teaching and research, has announced it would set the Dr F C Kohli Centre of Excellence for Advanced Research in Mathematical and Computing Sciences...

EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK

The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice. With EU countries imposing ad-hoc restrictions on U.K. travel following the e...
