Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee rallies 21 paise to close at 73.55 (provisional) against US dollar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 15:45 IST
Rupee rallies 21 paise to close at 73.55 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee rallies 21 paise to close at 73.55 (provisional) against US dollar.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China will suspend flights to and from the UK

China will suspend flights to and from the UK, joining a growing list of countries who have instituted travel bans, in light of a new variant of the coronavirus, its Foreign Ministry announced ThursdayIt did not offer details on when flight...

California becomes first US state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases

Maryland US, December 24 ANISputnik California has become the first US state where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 2 million, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University. According to the latest data, a total ...

Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown

Israel will impose a third national lockdown to fight climbing COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.The curbs will come into effect on Sunday evening and last for 14 days, pending final cabinet approval, a...

15 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,156

Fifteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 4,156, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Aizawl, three from Kolasib and one from Lawngtlai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020