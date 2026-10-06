European shares gain as Genmab jumps, bond yields retreat

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 13:02 IST
European shares gain as Genmab jumps, bond yields retreat

European shares rose to near one-week highs on Tuesday, as Genmab led ‌gains in healthcare stocks, while euro zone bond yields took a breather after rallying on fiscal and inflation concerns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up ‌0.8% to 638.41 points by 0727 GMT, poised for a third ‌straight session of gains. Genmab climbed 7.6% to the top of STOXX 600 after the Danish biotech firm and US drugmaker AbbVie's blood cancer drug combination cut risk of ⁠progression or ​death in ⁠a late-stage study.

The broader healthcare sector was up 1.6%. Attention now turns to euro zone ⁠retail sales data and the UK S&P Global PMI survey due later in ​the day, which could offer clues about the region's consumer spending and ⁠Britain's economic activity.

The euro hovered near a 17-month low, weighed down by political uncertainty after ⁠Spanish ​Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election on Monday. Meanwhile, the French government is seeking to enact an unpopular 2027 budget ⁠to lower its deficit, sparking a rout in bonds.

Still, euro zone bond yields ⁠eased, having ⁠touched multi-decade highs last week. Among other stocks, Italy's Technoprobe gained 2.3% after J.P.Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with ‌an "overweight" ‌rating.

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