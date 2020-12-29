Till 2014, not a single km track for dedicated freight corridor was laid.When work was restarted, the budget had gone up by 11 times:PM Modi.

... ...
Dubai is planning to inoculate 70 of its population with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said.The financial hub of the Unite...
The year 2020 saw the world struggling with the new normal and responding to the economic damage induced by the Wuhan-originated coronavirus. It also witnessed the world leaders acknowledging the rise of China as an imminent threat to all c...
Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill sends it to Governors approval Government....
Train services on the Kalyani-Sealdah section of Eastern Railway were partially disruptedduring peak office hours on Tuesday morning, after a powerline snapped when a truck rammed into a rail gate, an officialsaidAround 9.18 am, the truck s...