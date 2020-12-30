Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid walkout by opposition Congress and AIUDF, Assam assembly passes bill to abolish all state-run madrasas.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:09 IST
Amid walkout by opposition Congress and AIUDF, Assam assembly passes bill to abolish all state-run madrasas.

Amid walkout by opposition Congress and AIUDF, Assam assembly passes bill to abolish all state-run madrasas.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddins car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associat...

FACTBOX-First found in UK and South Africa, COVID variants cross the world

Two variants of the coronavirus, first found in Britain and South Africa and more transmissible than the original, are spreading across the world.The World Health Organization says there is not enough information to determine whether the va...

Nepal seeks India's help to procure COVID-19 vaccines for 20 per cent of its population: Report

Nepal has sought Indias help to procure COVID-19 vaccines for around 20 per cent of its population, as the Himalayan nation ramps up its efforts to contain the deadly virus that has killed more than 1,800 people and infected over 260,000 ot...

Ugandan police use tear gas to disperse crowd protesting arrest of opposition candidate - witness

Police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd protesting against the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine and his campaign team on Wednesday, a witness said.They are firing even now to disperse people gathering on roads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020