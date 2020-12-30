India's current account surplus moderated to USD 15.5 bn or 2.4 pc of GDP in Q2 from USD 19.2 bn or 3.8 pc of GDP in Q1: RBI.

... ...
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddins car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associat...
Two variants of the coronavirus, first found in Britain and South Africa and more transmissible than the original, are spreading across the world.The World Health Organization says there is not enough information to determine whether the va...
Nepal has sought Indias help to procure COVID-19 vaccines for around 20 per cent of its population, as the Himalayan nation ramps up its efforts to contain the deadly virus that has killed more than 1,800 people and infected over 260,000 ot...
Police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd protesting against the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine and his campaign team on Wednesday, a witness said.They are firing even now to disperse people gathering on roads...