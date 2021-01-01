We expect assistance will be provided in urgent, practical, time-bound manner: MEA on Indian sailors stranded on 2 ships in Chinese waters.

... ...
National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Friday said transaction through Unified Payment Interface platform would continue to be free. Reports that UPI transactions will be charged from January 1, 2021 are incorrect, NPCI said in a st...
The railway police have managed toreturn a gold leaf with an image of Lord Ganesh embossed on itto a Thane woman who lost it during suburban train travel in2005, an official said on FridayIt weighed 5.80 milligrams, and though it was wortho...
Student Seif Bedour wanted to support his friend, a witness in a high-profile rape case, by accompanying her to a Cairo police station when she was brought in by officers on Aug. 28 after offering to testify on behalf of the victim, his sis...
India on Friday called for urgent, practical and time-bound assistance to 39 stranded Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters considering the grave humanitarian situation developing in the vessels. Ministry of External Affairs M...