Left Menu
Development News Edition

We expect assistance will be provided in urgent, practical, time-bound manner: MEA on Indian sailors stranded on 2 ships in Chinese waters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:11 IST
We expect assistance will be provided in urgent, practical, time-bound manner: MEA on Indian sailors stranded on 2 ships in Chinese waters.

We expect assistance will be provided in urgent, practical, time-bound manner: MEA on Indian sailors stranded on 2 ships in Chinese waters.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No charges on transaction through UPI: NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India NPCI on Friday said transaction through Unified Payment Interface platform would continue to be free. Reports that UPI transactions will be charged from January 1, 2021 are incorrect, NPCI said in a st...

Thane woman gets back gold leaf lost in train 15 years ago

The railway police have managed toreturn a gold leaf with an image of Lord Ganesh embossed on itto a Thane woman who lost it during suburban train travel in2005, an official said on FridayIt weighed 5.80 milligrams, and though it was wortho...

Witness detentions cast shadow over Egyptian 'MeToo' movement

Student Seif Bedour wanted to support his friend, a witness in a high-profile rape case, by accompanying her to a Cairo police station when she was brought in by officers on Aug. 28 after offering to testify on behalf of the victim, his sis...

India calls for urgent assistance for 39 Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters

India on Friday called for urgent, practical and time-bound assistance to 39 stranded Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters considering the grave humanitarian situation developing in the vessels. Ministry of External Affairs M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021