Rajnath Singh to visit Ayodhya, attend Guru Purnima Mahamahotsav and saints' conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Monday, where he will offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi and participate in the Shri Guru Purnima Mahamahotsav and Saints' Conference. He will also inaugurate the newly constructed building of Shrinarayana Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 08:42 IST
Rajnath Singh to visit Ayodhya, attend Guru Purnima Mahamahotsav and saints' conference
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Monday (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Monday to participate in the Shri Guru Purnima Mahamahotsav and Saints' Conference and inaugurate the newly constructed building of Shrinarayana Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said he would stay in Ayodhya and seek the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman during his visit.

"Today, I will be staying in the city of Lord Rama, Ayodhya. Along with the darshan of Shri Ram Lala, I will also have the good fortune of the darshan of Shri Hanuman Ji," he said. He added, "Today, on the occasion of the Shri Guru Purnima Mahamahotsav and Saints' Conference in Ayodhya, I will also participate in the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Shrinarayana Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya."

Rajnath Singh's visit is part of the concluding programme of the Guru Parv Mahotsav being organised at the Udasin Rishi Ashram in Ranopali. The celebrations have been underway since September 27 and include religious and cultural programmes, including a Bhagwat Katha, Sant Sammelan and continuous recitation of the Ramcharitmanas. Singh is scheduled to attend the concluding ceremony on October 5, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expected to participate in the programme. The Defence Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed building of Shri Narayan Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at the ashram.

The Sanskrit institution has a long history in Ayodhya. According to the organisers, the Sanskrit school was established in 1912 and was granted recognition as a Sanskrit college in 1934. The newly constructed campus is intended to further strengthen Sanskrit education and the institution's activities. The visit comes as Ayodhya continues to host a series of religious and cultural programmes following the construction and inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, with the city witnessing increased pilgrim and visitor activity. (ANI)

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