2020 was the eighth warmest year since 1901, says India Meteorological Department.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 2.7 crore of a Surat-based BJP leader and a media firm linked to him in connection with a money laundering case against them, the agency said on Monday. It said a provisional order fo...
A man from Dhule in Maharashtra, who was live streaming his suicide attempt on Facebook, was saved after staffers from the technology behemoths Ireland office contacted in real time the Mumbai police who in turn got their Dhule counterparts...
Thai racer Alexander Albon will compete in selected rounds of the German Touring Car Championship DTM with Red Bull backing this season after losing his Formula One seat to Mexican Sergio Perez. The DTM said in a statement on Monday that th...
A day after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called Shashi Tharoor a cynic for criticising the Drugs Controller General of Indias DCGI approval of COVAXIN for restricted use in an emergency situation without this COVID-19 va...