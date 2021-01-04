Six UK returnees from Kerala test positive for the new variant:Health minister K K Shailaja.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Turkish police clashed on Monday with students who protested against President Tayyip Erdogans appointment of a new rector at one of the countrys top universities, saying the process was undemocratic. In a decree published on Saturday, Erdo...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday approved construction of 120 bypass roads with a total length of 708 kilometres in urban areas of the state to provide smooth traffic movement. An official release said that Rs 4,154 crore will be...
Members of various farmer and labour organisations on Monday blocked the traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, protesting the registration of a case against some people who allegedly unloaded cow dung in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud...
The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on Monday as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss...