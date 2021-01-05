India batsman K L Rahul ruled out of ongoing Test series against Australia due to sprained left wrist: BCCI.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Nasser Al-Attiyah won the second stage of the Dakar Rally as the leaders took on a familiar look. Al-Attiyah, who started 10th on the 457-kilometer 284-mile sandy special in southern Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir, took over the...
India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in wh...
Forward Maxi Gomez equalized late for Valencia to draw with Cadiz 1-1 at home in the Spanish league. Coach Javi Gracia had to deny beforehand any rift with Gomez after not playing the Uruguayan in their previous league match last week at Gr...