It is for international community to hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure it takes credible action against terror groups: MEA.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The Tripura government on Fridaycalled for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality orsickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.An advisory was issued by the Animal ResourcesDevelopment Department ARDD for all the distric...
The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...
A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will travel to Taiwan and reinforce the US governments strong and ongoing support for Taipeis international space, a visit China says it firmly opposes and warned that Washington will pay a heavy price fo...