Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese soldier apprehended in area South of Pangong lake in early hours of Friday: Official sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 14:45 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in area South of Pangong lake in early hours of Friday: Official sources.

Chinese soldier apprehended in area South of Pangong lake in early hours of Friday: Official sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese soldier apprehended in area South of Pangong lake in early hours of Friday: Official sources.

Chinese soldier apprehended in area South of Pangong lake in early hours of Friday Official sources....

Bird flu scare: 24 crows found dead in Jasola park, 10 ducks die at Sanjay Lake

Amid bird flu scare in the national capital, at least 24 crows have been found dead at a district park in south Delhis Jasola in the past three days and 10 ducks have died at the famous Sanjay Lake, officials said on Sunday.The DDA, which o...

India's fuel demand at 11-month high in Dec

Indias fuel demand rose for the fourth straight month in December as the resumption of economic activity took consumption to 11-month high, but it was about 2 per cent lower than pre-COVID levels.The total demand for petroleum products in D...

Man arrested for duping woman of over Rs 23 lakh in Jammu

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 23.50 lakh on the pretext of sale of a JCB excavator in 2017 here, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch said.Kulbir Singh, proprietor of K K Motors, was arrested from the city ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021