Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:42 IST
Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.

Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's coal import drops 17% in Apr-Nov: mjunction

Indias coal import declined by 17 per cent to 137.16 million tonne MT in the April-November period of the current fiscal.The country had imported 165.35 MT of coal in the year-ago period, according to provisional compilation by mjunction, b...

Sexual dysfunction hits some women harder than others as they age: Study

Determinants that affect a womans risk of sexual dysfunction was identified by a recent study. The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.Study results are publi...

Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

Thousands of Israelis renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.Protester...

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year

Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February, when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the countrys prime minister said. With a new COVID-19 var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021